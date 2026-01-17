METRO: Changes proposed for Route 60, and non-riders might be interested too

Metro is proposing changes affecting Route 60, which runs from Westwood Village to Capitol Hill via White Center, South Park, Georgetown, Beacon Hill, the International District, and First Hill. The changes could affect other transportation-corridor users, so you might be interested in offering feedback even if you’re not a bus rider. They’re asking for feedback via this survey, and detailing the proposals in four segments – here’s the summary of how the West Seattle (and vicinity) segment could change:

Segment 4: East Marginal Way & 16th Avenue South to Westwood Village (South Park, Westwood-Highland Park).

The East Marginal Way to Westwood Village segment includes portions of the South Park and Westwood-Highland Park neighborhoods. The route serves multiple community assets such as the Olson/Myers Park and Ride and Westwood Village.

Potential improvements to this segment may include:

-A new bus priority lane on Cloverdale Street approaching 14th Avenue South. This lane would help buses bypass long lines of traffic during morning and evening rush hours.

-Intersection improvements near the Olson Place and Myers Way Park and Ride to reduce travel time and improve bus reliability.

-Closure of the eastbound bus stop at Barton Place and 22nd Avenue Southwest. Removing this stop will help improve travel time and result in better stop spacing that aligns with Metro’s recommended guidelines.