Memorial service planned January 24 for Harold W. Schultz, 1929-2025

Family and friends of Bud Schultz will gather January 24 to remember him, and are sharing this remembrance with his community now:

Harold “Bud” William Schultz

November 11, 1929 — December 23, 2025

Harold William Schultz (Bud) was born on November 11th, 1929 in Glendive, Montana, to Harry and Johanna Schultz. Bud had two sisters, Lucille and Grace. Bud went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 23rd, 2025.

Bud is survived by his wife of 67-½ years, Korene, their two children, five granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren. Bud is also survived by his younger sister, Grace. Bud and Korene were members of Hope Lutheran Church for the last 66 years, where over the years Bud held several different lay positions including being on the board of elders, school board chairman, and was actively involved in Hope’s evangelism program.

Bud worked for the railroad and at a department store before joining the United States Air Force. Upon exiting the Air Force, he attended Montana State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, being the first of his family to graduate from college.

Bud spent nearly forty years working for the Boeing Company as a manufacturing engineer, well-known for his expertise in sheet-metal forming and traveling to many locations to help with challenging manufacturing processes. He was active in his community and ran for political office (State Senate) in 1966.

Bud never met a stranger, only friends he had yet to know, and now he has had the joy of meeting his Savior face to face.

A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 1:00 pm at Hope Lutheran Church in West Seattle.

