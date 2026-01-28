Looking for West Seattle Junction Association info? Website upgrade!

The West Seattle Junction Association has been working on a website upgrade for a while, so you can find out more – and more easily – about what’s going on in “Downtown West Seattle.” It’s just launched – same address. wsjunction.org, but otherwise brand new! Here’s how they explain it:

Why We Updated Our Website

The West Seattle Junction Association is a Business Improvement District made up of local merchants and businesses working together to support a vibrant, welcoming Junction.

We updated our website first and foremost for our businesses (ratepayers). Previously, there wasn’t a dedicated place that clearly spoke to their role or highlighted the services and support the BIA provides — something central to our mission.

The update ensures our business community can easily access relevant information and better understand how their investment supports the Junction.

The website refresh also serves community members, offering a fuller picture of everything happening in the Junction. From events and advocacy to beautification and daily operations, the updated site showcases the scope of work that keeps the Junction thriving.

The result is a clearer, more useful resource for everyone—one that makes it easier to find what’s happening in the Junction and better understand the impact of the West Seattle Junction BIA on the neighborhood as a whole.

Please let us know if you have any questions – or feedback. You insights are important to us!