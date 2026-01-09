GRATITUDE: Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency’s thanks for warm-clothing drive response

A big post-holidays thank you from Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor) after this year’s generous response to their annual holiday-season warm-clothing drive:

Thank You, West Seattle Community!

Thank you, thank you, thank you to our incredible community for the overwhelming support of our recent clothing drive benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank‘s Helpline. Your generosity truly made a difference.

Thanks to your contributions, we were able to deliver four to five full loads of donations, including brand-new, unopened socks and underwear for both men and women, as well as thoughtfully donated hand-knit caps. These essential and heartfelt items will provide comfort, warmth, and dignity to those in need.

A special thank you to Roger Tanner for his help with loading and unloading donations. His support played an important role in making this effort a success.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who donated, helped, or supported this drive in any way. This experience was a powerful reminder of how much people care about one another and the strength of our local community.

We are proud to support the West Seattle Food Bank’s Helpline and thankful to be part of a community that truly shows up for its neighbors.