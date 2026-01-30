Another way to start your 4-year degree without leaving West Seattle

South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge now has another pathway to a full four-year degree, as part of the new agreement between Seattle Colleges and Western Washington University. From the announcement:

Students at Seattle Colleges now have a streamlined and guaranteed route to a bachelor’s degree at Western Washington University through a new transfer pathway partnership announced today by both institutions.

The agreement guarantees admission to Western for Seattle Colleges transfer students who complete a transfer degree, providing a clear and dependable path to continue their education at one of the state’s top public universities.

“This collaboration creates new momentum for student success and takes the guesswork out of transfer” said Seattle Colleges Chancellor Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap (above left, with WWU president Sabah Randhawa). “By simplifying the process, we are ensuring our students have every opportunity to complete their four-year degrees.”

Under the agreement, Seattle Colleges students qualify for guaranteed admission to Western if they:

-Complete either an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement (AA-DTA) or Associate in Science – Transfer (AS-T) degree

-Earn a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher

-Earn at least a 2.0 GPA in the last quarter before applying for admission and the final quarter before transferring

Students admitted through this program will enter Western as juniors, ready to progress toward a bachelor’s degree.

In addition to general admission, eligible Seattle Colleges students may receive direct admission into nearly 30 academic majors at Western. Some majors may require additional admissions steps or prerequisites.