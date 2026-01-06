UPDATE: Helicopter and ground search in/near Fauntleroy Park, Arbor Heights

(Added: Photo sent by Jayson)

10:41 PM: King County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Guardian One helicopter are searching for five people in Fauntleroy Park, related to a possible stolen car. We’re still working to find out exactly how and where it started but minutes earlier Seattle Police had shared an FYI on their air about KCSO following a stolen car near 26th/Roxbury, westbound. Updates to come.

10:47 PM: SPD is getting involved as they’re getting calls about possible suspicious activity toward the south side of the park.

10:50 PM: One person in custody now, possibly three others still at large, possibly south of the park into Arbor Heights.

10:57 PM: At least part of the search has definitely moved southward into AH, at least as far south as 102nd.

11:04 PM: Still listening back to KCSO radio archives to see how/where this started – meantime, they’re still looking for suspects in Arbor Heights, with a K9 team assisting on the ground.

11:15 PM: Finally found the original KCSO radio calls on this. Someone was tracking their stolen silver Lexus in Burien and KCSO followed it north. Meantime, the current search continues in Arbor Heights, no reports of additional suspects being found yet.

11:17 PM: They’ve hit a dead-end in tracking, so the helicopter has left.

11:33 PM: Still some deputies in the area but the active search has been “called” due to the lack of further leads.