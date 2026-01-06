West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

UPDATE: Helicopter and ground search in/near Fauntleroy Park, Arbor Heights

January 6, 2026 10:41 pm
(Added: Photo sent by Jayson)

10:41 PM: King County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Guardian One helicopter are searching for five people in Fauntleroy Park, related to a possible stolen car. We’re still working to find out exactly how and where it started but minutes earlier Seattle Police had shared an FYI on their air about KCSO following a stolen car near 26th/Roxbury, westbound. Updates to come.

10:47 PM: SPD is getting involved as they’re getting calls about possible suspicious activity toward the south side of the park.

10:50 PM: One person in custody now, possibly three others still at large, possibly south of the park into Arbor Heights.

10:57 PM: At least part of the search has definitely moved southward into AH, at least as far south as 102nd.

11:04 PM: Still listening back to KCSO radio archives to see how/where this started – meantime, they’re still looking for suspects in Arbor Heights, with a K9 team assisting on the ground.

11:15 PM: Finally found the original KCSO radio calls on this. Someone was tracking their stolen silver Lexus in Burien and KCSO followed it north. Meantime, the current search continues in Arbor Heights, no reports of additional suspects being found yet.

11:17 PM: They’ve hit a dead-end in tracking, so the helicopter has left.

11:33 PM: Still some deputies in the area but the active search has been “called” due to the lack of further leads.

23 Replies to "UPDATE: Helicopter and ground search in/near Fauntleroy Park, Arbor Heights"

  • LD January 6, 2026 (10:43 pm)
    As usual, we can count on you to keep us informed!

  • CC January 6, 2026 (10:43 pm)
    Buzz, buzz, buzz goes the helicopter over Westwood, etc. 

    • Jocko January 6, 2026 (11:23 pm)
      Seems like helicopter is gone over the Fauntleroy arbor area.

  • Kelby January 6, 2026 (10:44 pm)
    Thank you. Heard the helicopter flying overhead for~5m now and was wondering what was going on. @35th and 100th

  • Jenn January 6, 2026 (10:44 pm)
    They sure are. Circling chopper over my house made me realize I should not be standing outside in a black coat rn. 🤣

  • The Calamity January 6, 2026 (10:45 pm)
    I’m happy to see such expensive law enforcement equipment and so many resources used for car theft. Way better than using that money for the root causes of property theft.

    But thanks for the update! I was refreshing the page over and over, I knew you’d have the info. 😁

    • WSB January 6, 2026 (11:01 pm)
      I’m actually surprised to hear G-1 up as I swear the last dozen times I heard police ask dispatch if it was available in the past few weeks, it was not.

    • CC January 6, 2026 (11:22 pm)
      Right? Why am I dealing with strafing runs of this helicopter over a Lexus when SPD doesn’t respond for 2 hours when there’s a person driving in our yard and screaming at our door? Is this Mike Solan’s Lexus? 

  • D-Mom January 6, 2026 (10:50 pm)
    I think they’ve moved to Arbor Heights. The helicopter seems to be circling my house on 102nd the way it sounds. 

  • Faunt neighbor January 6, 2026 (10:52 pm)
    police car just went up 98th, helicopter still overhead now, hope they succeed

  • Ai January 6, 2026 (10:58 pm)
    I don’t believe it. They send out a 5 million dollar helicopter to catch a Honda accord? There’s people who just want to get some sleep. Use a drone instead. 

    • WSB January 6, 2026 (11:00 pm)
      I don’t know what G-1 was up to when this started, still going back into KCSO archives. Sometimes a search starts as “hey, we’re nearby, can we help.”

    • Anonymous January 6, 2026 (11:31 pm)
      Noted: if your car is stolen at night (possibly with important or valuable items inside), we will use a drone and allow known thieves to roam freely, showing the public that police put in no effort.Put some headphones and don’t be so inconsiderate 

  • Chris January 6, 2026 (11:15 pm)
    Still circling above 35th/Roxbury

  • JasonG January 6, 2026 (11:16 pm)
    There were 3 SPD cars at the south end of the park (on Forest Court, and on Roxbury between California and 41st), with lights on and occasional sirens, but within the past 15min the cars have all moved south into Arbor Heights proper.

  • Domenica Lovaglia January 6, 2026 (11:20 pm)
    U less there is a person locked in that trunk go away and let us sleep! The car will be ditched somewhere tomorrow. What a waste of resources  perfect example of actual purpose of policing. 

  • AH neighb January 6, 2026 (11:21 pm)
    Helicopter still very much here- but staying in one spot and not moving around. Can hear sirens now too. Near 35th and 104th

  • Rhonda January 6, 2026 (11:22 pm)
    Keeping a yard vigil here in Arbor Heights.

  • AH resident January 6, 2026 (11:22 pm)
    Does this mean the Lexus and the activity at the park were related or were they separate incidents? Thank you for always keeping us informed in real time! 

    • WSB January 6, 2026 (11:31 pm)
      The stolen car was a silver Lexus. Don’t know what model. The suspects abandoned it and took off on foot.

  • Mike January 6, 2026 (11:23 pm)
    I’d been wondering. I thought it was an airplane circling over our house. I hope there are no criminals in our back yard.

  • John January 6, 2026 (11:24 pm)
    @Calamity. What are ‘the root causes’ of Grand Theft, in your opinion?  These Perps may be armed, or may have assaulted the car’s owner, you don’t know. Now they are creeping around here on foot… If I had a choice, I’d prefer a Spectre Gunship or  Reaper drone. Less Noise AND More Efficient.  Win-Win.  😉. 

  • TL January 6, 2026 (11:32 pm)
    Are they still searching?  Very quiet here in AH.

