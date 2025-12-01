West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer so adult English-language learners can practice conversation

December 1, 2025 9:00 am
Now that December has begun, January is in view, and it’s not too soon to think about resolutions for 2026. If you’re thinking about volunteering, here’s an option: Volunteer to talk with adult English-language learners who want to practice conversation skills.

A new conversation circle is starting up at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), Friday afternoons, 12:30 pm to 2 pm, January 9 through March 13, in partnership with Literacy Source. If you’re interested in volunteering, email carolines@literacysource.org (and if you’re a beginning/intermediate English-language learner interested in participating, just show up on January 9).

