YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer so adult English-language learners can practice conversation

Now that December has begun, January is in view, and it’s not too soon to think about resolutions for 2026. If you’re thinking about volunteering, here’s an option: Volunteer to talk with adult English-language learners who want to practice conversation skills.

A new conversation circle is starting up at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), Friday afternoons, 12:30 pm to 2 pm, January 9 through March 13, in partnership with Literacy Source. If you’re interested in volunteering, email carolines@literacysource.org (and if you’re a beginning/intermediate English-language learner interested in participating, just show up on January 9).