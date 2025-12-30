Wolfpack Cellars: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming our newest WSB sponsor, Wolfpack Cellars in the heart of White Center’s main business area. New sponsors get the chance to tell you about themselves – here’s the Wolfpack Cellars story!

Welcome to the Pack: A New Kind of Wine Experience in White Center

Wolfpack Cellars is a local family-run winery where pups abound and our mission is to bridge the gap between high-end winemaking and approachable community vibes. We want to welcome every visitor as a member of our family. We have been producing wines from our home in Burien since 2019 and recently opened our first tasting room at 9617-B 16th Ave SW on the main street of White Center — a space that rose from the ashes of the 2021 fire that impacted seven local businesses. We aren’t just a storefront; we are part of the neighborhood’s rebirth.

From the Columbia Valley to White Center

While our production “magic” happens in Burien, our White Center tasting room is designed as your neighborhood living room. We source our grapes from Washington’s most prestigious AVAs — to bring the best of the state right to your backyard. Wolfpack Cellars started off focusing on traditional French wines like Syrahs, Malbecs, and Cabernets. Over the last couple years, our members have been especially excited about our newer wines: Sangiovese, Nebbiolo, Nero d’Avola, sparkling rosés, and even orange Riesling!

Why You’ll Love the Pack

We know West Seattle Blog readers love their dogs and a great story. Here is what makes a visit to Wolfpack unique:

Warm & Welcoming to Everyone: In our cozy tasting room, we want to show how small batch wineries can greatly enhance the quality of wine. We welcome everyone from new wine lovers to advanced sommeliers with no pretentiousness.

Dog & Family Friendly: We don’t just “allow” pups and kids; we welcome them as part of the pack. We have various dog treats and even juices for the children to enjoy.

Generous Club Discounts: Being part of the pack gets you an almost-unheard of discount of 20%/25% off wine purchases. That’s not just bottle purchases, it includes glass pours and limited free tasting flights when you need to come in for a relaxing evening.

Who says you can’t choose your family? At Wolfpack Cellars, we believe the best “packs” are the ones we build ourselves. Born from a shared dream between a family of choice, our winery was founded on the idea that world-class Washington wine should be available and enjoyed by all. We chose the vibrant White Center community as our home because it reflects our own values: resilient, diverse, and always lively!

Visit Us Soon

Ready to join the pack? We are located just south of West Seattle in the heart of White Center. We’re open later than most wineries because the community of White Center is the place to be in the evening, so whether you’re looking for a cozy date spot or a place to catch up with friends, we have a seat waiting for you.

Location: 9617-B 16th Ave SW, Seattle WA 98166

Hours: Wednesdays & Thursdays (4-8 pm), Fridays (4-9 pm), Saturdays (2-9 pm), Sundays (2-7 pm)

We thank Wolfpack Cellars for choosing to advertise their business by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in joining our sponsor team in 2026? Please email WSBadvertising@wsbsales.com for information – thank you!