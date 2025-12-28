WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Christmas Day business burglary

On Christmas Day, we reported on a break-in at WaFd Bank on the north side of The Junction. A check of police records and radio archives also indicated a possible burglary that morning at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor), but not enough information to confirm one, until we heard back today from owner Marcia Bruno. She tells WSB:

It looks like it was one guy with long dark hair. It happened early Christmas morning. They stole all of our jewelry , some tools and our radios. It’s more annoying than anything else. We haven’t been broken into for years so it’s just a reminder that people are still out there.

If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 2025-376533.