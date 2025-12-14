WEEK AHEAD: Sound Transit Board, with new member from West Seattle, meets early

Another of our quick-look previews of the week ahead: The Sound Transit Board usually meets on fourth Thursdays, but this month, that’s Christmas Day, so it’s meeting on the third Thursday instead – December 18, 1:30 to 4 pm. The board members will include a new representative from West Seattle – King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, a North Delridge resident, just appointed by new King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, who is also a board member. It will be the last meeting for outgoing Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell; his successor, Katie Wilson, will be on the board starting next month. Here’s the agenda for Thursday’s meeting. It includes a report on the proposed downtown tunnel, which some have suggested could be dropped as a way to cut costs. Also, board members are expected to give a performance rating of “outstanding” to first-year CEO Dow Constantine while deferring a potential raise and bonus “at (his) request,” according to this document. The meeting at Union Station downtown (401 S. Jackson) includes a public-comment period; find out here how to watch/comment in person or online