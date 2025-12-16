TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday info, with pm wind alert

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 16, 2025.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET, WITH PM WIND ALERT
The National Weather Service now has one wind alert for our area:
*Wind Advisory for 4 pm today through 10 am tomorrow, with a chance of sustained 20-30 mph southwest wind, gusting to 50 mph.
The forecast otherwise is for a rainy, breezy day, high in the mid-50s.
Sunrise will be at 7:52 am; sunset at 4:18 pm.
TREE TROUBLE
Thanks for the update – the tree down on SW Hanford near 39th has NOT been cleared.
(Added 6:56 am) Also, a texter reports a tree down on Admiral downhilll near Lander.
TRANSIT TODAY
Washington State Ferries – WSF says the Triangle Route will continue on two boats for a few more weeks. WSF’s alerts page has the details; Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.
Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes in our area, although the flooding elsewhere in King County has had some effects.
West Seattle Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
