TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday info, with pm wind alert

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET, WITH PM WIND ALERT

The National Weather Service now has one wind alert for our area:

*Wind Advisory for 4 pm today through 10 am tomorrow, with a chance of sustained 20-30 mph southwest wind, gusting to 50 mph.

The forecast otherwise is for a rainy, breezy day, high in the mid-50s.

Sunrise will be at 7:52 am; sunset at 4:18 pm.

TREE TROUBLE

Thanks for the update – the tree down on SW Hanford near 39th has NOT been cleared.

(Added 6:56 am) Also, a texter reports a tree down on Admiral downhilll near Lander.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF says the Triangle Route will continue on two boats for a few more weeks. WSF’s alerts page has the details; Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes in our area, although the flooding elsewhere in King County has had some effects.

West Seattle Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!