TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Monday info, with two wind alerts

6:13 AM: Texter warns of much water in eastbound WS Bridge outside lane to 99 ramp.

Earlier:

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, December 15, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET, WITH TWO WIND ALERTS

The National Weather Service now has two wind alerts for our area:

*Wind Advisory still in effect until 10 pm tonight, with a chance of sustained 20-30 mph southwest wind, gusting to 55 mph

*High Wind Watch for 7 pm Tuesday through 10 am Wednesday, with possible sustained southwest wind 25 to 45 mph, gusting as high as 65 mph

*Meantime, in the forecast – rainy with a chance of pm thunderstorms, windy, high in the upper 50s.

Sunrise will be at 7:51 am; sunset at 4:18 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF says the Triangle Route will continue on two boats for up to two more weeks. WSF’s alerts page has the details; Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes in our area.

West Seattle Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (Note – SDOT’s system is having trouble as of 6 am)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!