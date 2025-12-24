TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Christmas Eve Wednesday, with High Wind Warning alert

6:09 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 24, 2025, Christmas Eve.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

A High Wind Warning alert is in effect 10 am-7 pm, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible. Also, the forecast predicts more rain, high around 50. Sunrise will be at 7:56 am; sunset at 4:22 pm.

SCHOOL’S OUT

Winter break continues.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule. No service on Thursday (Christmas Day).

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route gets its third boat back today, resuming “the regular three-boat schedule with the Sealth as the #3 vessel,” per WSF’s alerts page.

Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes in our area. On Thursday, they’ll be on the Sunday schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!