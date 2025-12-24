SCHOOLS: Chief Sealth IHS PTSA wins national grant to get more students involved in leadership and post-high-school opportunities

Before schools went into winter break, the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA got some good news – a national grant that is meant to get more students – who, after all, are the “S” in PTSA – involved. Here’s the announcement:

Chief Sealth International High School PTSA has been awarded a National PTA Youth Engagement Capacity Building Grant, making it one of just 20 high school PTSAs selected nationwide and the only recipient in Washington State.

The award is part of National PTA’s $1 million investment in schools across the country to strengthen student voice, leadership, and engagement. Chief Sealth was recognized for its commitment to equity-driven, student-led programming that removes barriers to participation and prepares students for postsecondary success.

The grant will support the immediate launch of a Student Leadership & Scholarship Initiative, including stipend-supported student leadership roles and a Scholarship & Leadership Club co-designed with students and the school’s College & Career Center. The program elevates student voice in PTSA decision-making while expanding access to scholarships, leadership development, and college readiness resources.

“Our students told us they want more than one-time workshops. They want meaningful roles, real responsibility, and opportunities that fit their lives,” said Maria Doucettperry, PTSA Scholarship Chair at Chief Sealth International High School. “This grant allows us to value students’ time, remove financial barriers, and prepare young people not just for college, but for leadership and civic engagement.”

Chief Sealth International High School serves a richly diverse community, with many students from low-income, immigrant, and first-generation backgrounds. While graduation rates are strong, access to postsecondary opportunities remains uneven. This initiative directly addresses that gap by centering student leadership, peer mentoring, and culturally responsive engagement.

Implementation is underway, with student recruitment and leadership onboarding beginning immediately and continuing into January 2026. The program is designed to be sustainable and replicable, ensuring student leadership remains embedded in PTSA structures beyond the grant period.