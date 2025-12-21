HAPPENING NOW: Soggy solstice ‘sunset’ watch with Alice Enevoldsen

Winter has arrived with true Seattle wintry weather – rain. Nevertheless, Alice Enevoldsen is at Solstice Park for her quarterly sunset watch, despite the sun being highly unlikely to make even a brief appearance this time. So if you want to commemorate the change of seasons and learn about the solar-system machinations behind it, come on over to the park’s plateau, uphill from the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW. (The sun sets – out there beyond the clouds somewhere – behind the trees and mountains around 4:05, officially at 4:20 pm.)

4:10 PM: Adding a photo. More than two dozen people showed up!