WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset color, and what’s ahead

It was such a spectacular sunset, even wires couldn’t ruin it! The photo of tonight’s sunset, looking toward Alki Point Lighthouse, is from Steven Rice. Forecast for the week ahead suggests we won’t see much of the sunny weather that graced this weekend – with a near-record high today (63, just one degree below the record-for-this-date 64) – maybe some sun on Tuesday, otherwise rain. (Which is needed, a we’re still 6+ inches below normal for the calendar year.)