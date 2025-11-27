West Seattle Thanksgiving Day 2025 info: Coffee, restaurants, grocery stores, free community dinners, running/walking/dancing, more!

(Hummingbird, photographed by Stewart L.)
Happy Thanksgiving! We are ever-thankful that you are here. As we do every major holiday, we’ve gathered information in hopes of being helpful:
GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: The list of what’s open and when is in the Thanksgiving section atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide.
COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: That list – including more than 15 local indies (as of our research calls – let us know if you find a change) – is here.
RESTAURANTS/BARS OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: 20+ on the list – see it here.
PRE-TURKEY RUNNING : Three options in our guide, and the biggest is the West Seattle Runner Gobble Gobble Group Run, 8 am from Alki – bring food donations – enter a raffle for running shoes! Look for the sign pointing you to the WSR gathering place, and get full details here.
PRE-TURKEY DANCING: The West Seattle YMCA (36th SW and SW Snoqualmie) is open 7-11 am this morning (Fauntleroy is closed) and invites everyone 5+ to Zumba Shine Dance Turkey Trot, 8:30 am.
PRE-TURKEY WALKING: Walking for Well-Being decided again this year to change to a morning walk today. Meet by 10 am at 47th/Fauntleroy.
WHERE TO ENJOY A FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: Three options this year:
*As announced here, The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s legendary sit-down community dinner is happening again, all welcome, noon-3 pm. (9131 California SW)
*West Seattle Eagles are also again serving a sitdown community dinner for all, 2 pm-5 pm (4426 California SW)
*Admiral Pub, free Friendsgiving feast starts around 6 pm, followed by live music. 21+. (2306 California SW)
WANT TO HELP? You can drop off donations of gently used warm clothing, new blankets and socks, and desserts at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 10 am-1 pm, same address as above (south end of the historic schoolhouse).
WHAT TO DO AFTER (OR BEFORE) DINNER: The Admiral Theater is open this afternoon and evening – see the movies and showtimes here (2343 California SW).
THANKSGIVING TRANSPORTATION NOTES:
*Metro buses are on Sunday schedule
*No Water Taxi boat or shuttle service
*Sound Transit light rail and buses, Sunday schedules
*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on a holiday schedule
*No charge for parking today on city streets with pay stations
*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map
OTHER INFO:
*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Thursday pickups will happen Friday; Friday pickups on Saturday (transfer station is closed today too)
*Seattle Parks‘ holiday closed-and-open list (including the West Seattle Golf Course, which is open until 2 pm)
*No Seattle Public Library or King County Library System services today
*USPS holiday
*Banking holiday
LOST/FOUND PET? Sometimes it happens with all the holiday traveling, visiting family/friends, etc. – email or text us the info so we can post on our West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page!
Much more seasonal info for today and beyond is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We hope you have a joyful holiday! (And if you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we are forever thankful for your tips, reader reports, calendar listings, photos, questions, etc., every day/night of the year – now WSB’s 19th!)
