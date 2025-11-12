TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Post-holiday Wednesday

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
The forecast for today: Mostly cloudy, pm rain likely, high in the mid-50s. Sunrise will be at 7:10 am; sunset will be at 4:35 pm.
(Tuesday’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)
TRANSIT TODAY
Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route is back on a three-boat schedule, with M/V Cathlamet, M/V Chimacum, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes.
Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes.
Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
