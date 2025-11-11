THANKSGIVING 2025: The Hall at Fauntleroy invites you to this year’s free dinner. (Plus: Ways to help)

(WSB photo, Thanksgiving 2024)

Just in, the official invitation to this year’s free Thanksgiving feast at The Hall at Fauntleroy, presented by its operators for more than 20 years as a gift to the community:

All are welcome on Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 27th from 12 pm-3 pm – for this year’s annual Free Community Thanksgiving Meal! The delicious meal, created by Tuxedos & Tennis Shoes Catering Sous Chef Zach Mosely, will include a traditional turkey dinner and all the trimmings, with desserts donated by the community. No need to RSVP, just show up at Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California Ave SW) on Thanksgiving Day between 12-3pm.

This event happens with the help of many wonderful volunteers, and we are blessed that all volunteer spots are just about filled. Here is the link for more information and to see where help is still needed

Gently used warm clothing, new blankets and socks, and dessert donations can be dropped off at our SODO office at 4105 Airport Way S, 98108 on Wednesday, November 26th from 10 AM to 3 PM or can be dropped off at The Hall at Fauntleroy on Thanksgiving Day from 10 AM to 1 PM.