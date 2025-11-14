HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Art Show 2025, opening night

(Photos by Ana Del Claro)

Right now in the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW), it’s opening night for the Fauntleroy Art Show – not just a show, but an opportunity to shop for locally created art and crafts – organizers sent photos. Below is one of the 19 local artists and artistic crafters (listed here) participating this year, Jessica Rasmusson of HandSlow Pottery:

Quilted creations by Betty Laughlin‘s Pieced Together Design are there too:

If you can’t make it before 8 pm tonight, the Fauntleroy Art Show continues Saturday 10 am-5 pm and Sunday 11 am-3 pm.