GIVING: 2025 Beer Church Turkey Bowl taps into big fun, with big gift for West Seattle Food Bank

(WSB photos, Saturday night)

This past Saturday night wasn’t just another busy weekend night at West Seattle Bowl – it was a holiday-season fun-way-to-give event that’s been happening for more than 25 years – the Beer Church Turkey Bowl, benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank!

Our group shot of the crew running the show this year includes, third and fourth from left, founders Kendall Jones (publisher of Washington Beer Blog) and Kim Sharpe Jones. Besides bowling – with lanes booked by participants including local brewers and brew-pub proprietors – the night included raffles with prizes donated by businesses and other supporters:

This year, the Joneses expected it to be the biggest yet, encouraging financial donations to WSFB as well as the food donations that stack up every year. We got the totals today from WSFB’s Robbin Peterson (at left in our photo below, helping out during the Turkey Bowl):

What an incredible evening! This year’s Beer Church Turkey Bowl brought out an enthusiastic, joyful crowd – and the community’s generosity truly showed. While we’re still waiting for final numbers as Georgetown Brewing continues to sell this year’s custom-brewed Beer Church IPA at their SODO taproom, we’re thrilled to share that Turkey Bowl has already surpassed $15,000 raised for West Seattle Food Bank. Additionally, nearly 1,000 pounds of food and diapers were collected Saturday night. We are deeply grateful to Beer Church, Georgetown Brewing, West Seattle Bowl, every bowler, every attendee, and everyone who lifted up their neighbors by supporting West Seattle Food Bank.

You can read more about this year’s Beer Church IPA in this Turkey Bowl preview on the Washington Beer Blog – and it’s on today’s fresh sheet at Georgetown Brewing, open daily 10 am-8 pm at 5200 Denver Ave. S. (And if you’d rather just give WSFB some $, go here any time.)