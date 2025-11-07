FOLLOWUP: First two of Alki’s next round of speed bumps now in place

Just back from Alki, where we checked on the 60th/61st/62nd SW speed-bump project. As of noon, two speed humps (no cut in the middle) are newly installed on 60th SW, south of Stevens.

We saw two SDOT trucks in the area but it wasn’t clear where crews would work next. The installation was delayed by the rainy weather. In all, the plan was for 11 new bumps in all on the three streets, between Alki Avenue and Admiral Way – speed humps on 60th and 62nd, cushions (the type with space between them) on 61st.