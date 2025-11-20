COUNTDOWN: One week until Thanksgiving Day, with these three free community dinners in West Seattle

(WSB photo, West Seattle Eagles, Thanksgiving 2024)

Thanksgiving Day 2025 is exactly one week away. The WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide has the full T-Day and pre-T-Day list; three highlights are these free community dinners in West Seattle on the holiday – all welcome, not just those who might go hungry otherwise:

THE HALL AT FAUNTLEROY, NOON-3 PM: For more than 20 years. Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering parent company D-Squared has cooked and served a full sit-down holiday dinner at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW). All are welcome. If you’d like to contribute, bring dessert – and/or gently used warm clothing, new blankets, and socks, for those who might need them. Our calendar listing explains how, when, and where to donate.

WEST SEATTLE EAGLES, 2 PM-6 PM: Also a longtime tradition – the Eagles open their doors (4426 California SW) to everyone on Thanksgiving for a full traditional dinner. All ages, membership not required.

ADMIRAL PUB, 6 PM: The pub proprietors annually welcome the community (21+) for a free Friendsgiving dinner with traditional Thanksgiving food. This year, they’re adding live music after dinner, at 9 pm. (2306 Calfornia SW)