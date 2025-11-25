BIZNOTE: Trial run under way for KinD Asian Fusion in West Seattle Junction

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The longtime Junction restaurant space that was Be’s Restaurant for decades and Bonjour Vietnam until recently will be home to a pop-up Asian fusion restaurant until at least late December.

“We’re still figuring out if this will be the right spot for us,” says Randy Nguyen, one of three partners running KinD Asian Fusion at 4509 California SW.

With 2 weeks open in “soft opening” mode, KinD (pronounced kin-dee, meaning “eat well” in Thai) is serving their menu every day but Tuesday from 10 am-9 pm, offering a variety of handmade dumplings, banh mi, noodle dishes, and soups, as well as appetizers and teas. Nguyen says their focus is on being able to accommodate varying tastes. Along with a beef noodle soup stock that simmers 12 hours, they also offer a vegan broth option. He says by using a tablet to place orders, customers have the ability to choose exactly what they want,.”Whatever customizations they want, we can do them.”

Nguyen says that during the popup test run, they are leasing the space from Jade Nguyen (no relation), who ran Bonjour Vietnam and still runs The Alley speakeasy in the area behind the restaurant space. That proximity and cooperation allows patrons from both establishments to easily order from the another. Randy Nguyen is hoping to expand weekend hours to midnight to be more available for customers in The Alley.

Orders can also be placed for delivery through Door Dash, and Nguyen expects Grubhub and Uber Eats to be available by the end of the week. While they don’t have a website, KinD’s menu is available via a QR code that can be found on their A-board sign (top photo) as well as social media. Based on how well the trial runs goes, Nguyen says the partners will make a decision in December about whether to turn their pop-up into a permanent location. He says they’ve had great feedback so far. “Our goal is to stay, based on the reception we’ve received over the last week.”