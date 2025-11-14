2025 West Seattle Holiday Guide is close to launch! Sent your event (etc.) yet?

With Thanksgiving now less than two weeks away, we’re close to launching this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, a one-stop shop for info on all things holiday in West Seattle – events, sales, performances, light shows, holiday food ordering, much more – we have lots of entries already and will, as always, continue adding to the guide (and our Event Calendar) throughout the season, BUT it’s great to have listings in the guide from the start, so so, whatever you want the community to know, westseattleblog@gmail.com is the optimal way to send it so we can get it into the guide, with version 1.0 launching in the next day or so! Thank you!