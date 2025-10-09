WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Student-organized Fall Fest at Boren STEM K-8

(WSB photos by Anne Higuera)

A day of big fun at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 in Delridge is just wrapping up. We stopped by for photos after Paula from the Boren STEM PTA told us about it – the older students organize and run it for the younger students to visit:

She explained, “Fall Fest is a fun celebration of fall and community complete with games and food! It is also an opportunity for our oldest students to give back to their community and inspire our younger students.”

It’s also educational: They told us, for example, that the organizers ran the activities like businesses and were keeping data on participation to analyze, to see what might be worth bringing back at next year’s Fall Fest!

The fair was open for five hours during the school day.

P.S. As mentioned in our morning traffic roundup, no classes tomorrow at STEM and other Seattle Public Schools.