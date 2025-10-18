WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 44 notes!

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Don Brubeck)

Here’s our West Seattle list for your Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Kick-start your weekend with a run! West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

SALTY HALF MARATHON & 10K: 8:30 am from Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW).

VACCINE CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), open to all, but follow that link to get an appointment first.

URBAN FARMING WORKSHOP: 9 am at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon), last workshop in a series about growing food in an urban community garden, as previewed here. Today’s topic: “Summer gardening. Daily harvesting and succession planting.”

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

GUIDED WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: Meet at 9:30 am at Pathfinder K-8 lot’s south end (1901 SW Genesee)

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 9:30 am-noon, visit to learn about the school. (42nd SW and SW Genesee)

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Second-to-last week to shop at this market! Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, sweet treats, body-care products, more, with a focus on BIPOC farmers/vendors!

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: On hiatus; no gathering this week

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

NO KINGS WEST SEATTLE: If you can’t or don’t want to go to the main regional gathering at Seattle Center, hundreds are planning to rally at California/Alaska, 11 am-2 pm.

DREAM DINNERS FREEZER SALE & OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-1 pm on the east side of outer Jefferson Square, stop by, pick up ready-to-cook meals, learn how DD works. (41st SW/SW Alaska)

GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH & BLOWING DEMO: Noon to 4 pm, Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way) is open for live glass-blowing demos, and art-glass pumpkin-patch shopping, as part of “Refract.”

‘FEATHER IN THE WIND’ ART POP-UP: 12-6 pm, second day of multi-artist weekend show in the upstairs annex at Alki Arts (6030 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CLAY CAULDRON RETIREMENT CELEBRATION: 1-3 pm, food, music, crafts, with studio closing at month’s end (5214 Delridge Way SW)

SOLIDARITY SOUTH PARK: In conjunction with No Kings, all welcome to meet up at South Park Plaza just southwest of South Park Bridge and walk up onto the bridge.

ARTSCORPS BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION: 1 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), all welcome.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

OLD TYME ADULTS FOR DEMOCRACY: 2-2:30 pm demonstration at California SW and SW Admiral Way.

MASONIC LODGE OKTOBERFEST: One last chance to get your beer and brats on! 2-6 pm at Alki Masonic Lodge (40th SW and SW Edmunds), $15 at the door.

PRIDE FAMILY BOOK CLUB: 2:30 pm at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th), the White Center Pride Committee hosts this gathering for rainbow families and allies.

FREE FOOD: Burb’s Burgers celebrates 1 year at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) with free food for the first 60 people who arrive, starting at 3 pm.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

‘CUP OF BLESSING’ FOR WS FOOD BANK: First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) presents this benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank, 5 pm, details in our calendar listing. (4105 California SW)

FALL FESTIVAL AT BRIDGE SCHOOL: The cooperative elementary (10300 28th SW) invites everyone to its fall festival, with cider, popcorn, more.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Roo Forrest and Friends play originals and covers. All ages, no charge.

ARTSWEST GALA: “An Eternal Feud,” fundraiser at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) for ArtsWest, 6 pm.

LAUNCH PARTY: Treo Organic Salon in Fauntleroy is launching a hair-care line and inviting you to the launch party tonight, 6-10 pm. (9251 45th SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE POGGIE: Two bands, Soul Dust and Primate Five, 7 pm, no cover. (4717 California SW)

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain, final weekend for the current play at the Junction playhouse; ticket link in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

OUT AT THE BOX, HALLOWEEN EDITION: 8 pm drag show at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 21+, no cover.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7) tonight it’s Bigfoot Curious, Dreams Down Deep, 21+, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SALSA DANCE PARTY: 8-10 pm at Pegasus Pizza (4720 California SW).

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s Soul Focus FM at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight, with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes as usual with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

