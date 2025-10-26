WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Street of screams?

We missed last night’s Halloween-decoration showcase because of the windstorm, but we’re back on schedule tonight. We’ve already featured multiple displays on 47th SW, and here’s another one – also featured in past years – this year, Sandy sent the pic of the mega-decorated home on 47th between Hinds and Hanford. Four more nights, and then Halloween will be here! Not too late for more photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – see what we’ve already shown by scrolling through our Halloween-coverage archive here – thank you!