WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two bikes stolen, one bike left behind

Sent by Christine in Gatewood:

This Trek bike was found locked to our neighbors’ fence in the alley of the 6700 block of 38th & 39th Ave SW.

The same night, Sunday 10/26, our garage door was accidentally left open and our two Ride 1 Up Portola folding e-bikes were stolen out of our garage. Both were a blue gray color with one hard and one soft packs on the back.

Would love to reunite the owner of the Trek bike since it has a pack with tools and some personal items in it. Strange that it was locked unless the thief was planning on returning to get it.

Our alley neighbor sent us his Ring security camera footage and you can see the thief take the bikes & head northbound toward Morgan St.

We filed a police report (no case # yet) and are checking sale sites like Craigslist & OfferUp to see if they’re turn up. Thankful he didn’t take more, I guess.