WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Blessing of the Animals’ Saturday outside St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church

October 3, 2025 6:39 pm
In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals (and ecology), many churches offer “Blessing of the Animals” events this time of year. The longest-running one in West Seattle is at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Admiral, which is offering theirs tomorrow afternoon – here’s their announcement:

Saint John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California Ave SW) is holding the annual Blessing of the Animals this Saturday, October 4th at 2:00 pm. Bring your furry, feathered, or scaled friend (leashed or in a carrier, please!) to the SJB Parking Lot Saturday afternoon to honor the companionship our beloved pets provide us. Pets will receive a blessing, head scratches, and we will have St. Francis Medallions to add to your best friend’s collar! We hope you can join us!

Tomorrow (October 4) is St. Francis’s feast day.

