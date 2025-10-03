WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Blessing of the Animals’ Saturday outside St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church

In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals (and ecology), many churches offer “Blessing of the Animals” events this time of year. The longest-running one in West Seattle is at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Admiral, which is offering theirs tomorrow afternoon – here’s their announcement:

Saint John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California Ave SW) is holding the annual Blessing of the Animals this Saturday, October 4th at 2:00 pm. Bring your furry, feathered, or scaled friend (leashed or in a carrier, please!) to the SJB Parking Lot Saturday afternoon to honor the companionship our beloved pets provide us. Pets will receive a blessing, head scratches, and we will have St. Francis Medallions to add to your best friend’s collar! We hope you can join us!

Tomorrow (October 4) is St. Francis’s feast day.