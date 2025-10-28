TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, October 28, 2025 – five days until we “fall back” an hour when Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2 am.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
The forecast for today: Cloudy, chance of rain, high in the mid-50s. Sunrise will be at 7:48 am; sunset, 5:57 pm.
WINDSTORM AFTERMATH
-We’re told the briefly iconic ‘limb in a wire” over the Admiral Way hill was removed Monday pm.
ROAD WORK
-Fauntleroy culvert repairs had the 9100 block of California SW down to one lane with a flagger on Monday.
-Still awaiting the 60th, 61st, 62nd Alki speed-bump work between Alki Avenue and Admiral Way.
TRANSIT TODAY
Washington State Ferries – WSF has three boats on the Triangle Route – M/V Issaquah, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes.
Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes.
Water Taxi – Now on regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
