The list for your West Seattle Monday!

(Canada Goose making a splash – photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our list of what’s happening and NOT happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (got something to add? please let us know!):

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The art display continues at Southwest Library (9010 California SW) during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

NEED MEDICARE INFO? Drop by Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) 1-4 pm to talk with an insurance adviser.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: At 2 pm today, the council gets the latest economic/revenue forecast, as they get closer to decisionmaking in their review of the mayor’s 2026 budget proposal. The agenda has information on how to watch.

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL FOOD DRIVE DROPOFFS: Today is the first of three Mondays when community members can drop off food and clothing for the drive 4-6 pm at the school’s “historic entrance” (3000 California SW, north side).

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT HIATUS: Still on hold until The Missing Piece reopens. in its new Junction location (no date yet as of our most-recent check).

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play tonight! Easy Street‘s every-other-week Music Quiz, 6:30 and 7:30 pm (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: At 7 pm, West Seattle HS‘s volleyball team hosts Seattle Prep (3000 California SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: South-end Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to EVERYONE who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!