READER REPORT: ‘More sophisticated than the average package theft’

Sent by Riley on Genesee Hill:

I wanted to share this incident with the wider community as I just finished filing a police report and thought someone else might have some intel or have had a similar experience.

Yesterday we had a Murphy bed delivered to our house, and as it was massively heavy, on a large wooden pallet, and attached with metal cables; we were unable to move it in initially and were trying to get ahold of some bolt cutters. We were out of the house this morning for a few hours, and realized upon our return that the whole pallet was missing and there were marks leading across the yard and up the driveway where it had been dragged. After reaching out to our neighbors, several responded saying they saw someone loading it into an unmarked sprinter van. Amazingly, one of someone even caught them on camera. They had on reflective vests, had a dolly with them, and were carrying paperwork in an attempt to look legitimate.

We live at the bottom of a steep driveway and our house is quite tucked in, so we think this may have been a bit more sophisticated than the average package theft.