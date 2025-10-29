HOLIDAY MUSIC: Want to sing ‘Messiah’ in West Seattle this year? Two opportunities this year, with rehearsals starting soon

(West Side Presbyterian Church photo, 2024)

It’s almost November, and the holiday event listings are jingling in already. These require some rehearsing, so we’re publishing them now – two opportunities to sing “Messiah” this season. First, from West Side Presbyterian Church, which is starting rehearsals soon:

The choir of West Side Presbyterian Church will be singing Christmas sections of the Messiah on December 7, and is welcoming singers of any age in our community to join us. The choir sings in the beautiful sanctuary space at WSPC, and will be joined by soloists and members from the Northwest Symphony Orchestra for this Messiah. For more information, please reach out to Music Director Anthony Spain at anthonys@wspc.org

Second, a two-part invite from St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church – first, for “Messiah” soloists:

St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church seeks soloists for its Messiah Sing-Along. This occasion will include all soprano, alto, tenor, and bass arias and recitatives — and alternative voicings — from Part I (as well as “I know that my redeemer liveth”). As a community sing-along, no remuneration is offered. Auditions at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church

3050 California Ave SW

Sunday, November 9, 2:00-4:00 PM Choral Rehearsal Information (Please be available for at least one)

Monday, November 3 (6:30-8:00)

Sunday, November 9 (4:30-6:00)

Tuesday, November 18 (6:30-8:00)

To audition, please contact Dr. Thomas Aláan at thomas@sjbwestseattle.org to schedule an audition. A resume or a note on performance experience is optional. Please prepare a selection that showcases your voice—preferably, something by Handel, another Baroque composer, or a song with melismas (“runs”). A collaborative pianist will be on hand to play with you, or you may bring your own pianist. If you’re not available at this time, you can arrange with Thomas separately (though no collaborative pianist will be available).

The SJB sing-along date will be 7 pm November 21.