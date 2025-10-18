HAPPENING NOW: ‘No Kings’ at West Seattle Junction

11:32 AM: Thanks to Ian for the first photos. The “No Kings” gathering in the West Seattle Junction is happening now, an informal rally for those not planning to go to the main Seattle rally downtown.

11:37 AM: Hundreds of participants are crossing the intersection on the “Walk All Ways” light, standing on the corners inbetween, as shown by these two traffic camera screengrabs we took :30 apart four minutes ago:

11:54 AM: We have a reporter arriving in the area. Meantime, watching the live traffic cam, it’s not quite Portland-level goofiness, but we’ve noted costumes including inflatable-assisted unicorn, chicken, and dinosaur.(Also, a bald eagle.) Bucky also reports a bagpipe player. … Our reporter says there are also participants at other Junction intersections, including 42nd/Alaska and Oregon/California. And they’re lining California north and south of Alaska, to midblock.