From Mariners to meetings, here’s our West Seattle Wednesday list!

We know, there's just one marquee event in Seattle tonight. But in case you're interested in alternatives – here's what's happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SANISLO ELEMENTARY DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: All day at Puerto Vallarta in The Junction, open until 11 pm. During dinner (5-8 pm), a piñata is planned around 6:30 pm

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is our weekly last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The show continues, with art on display all around Southwest Library (9010 California SW), so you can visit any time during regular hours, 12 pm-8 pm today.

FREE MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY: Also at Southwest Library, free all-ages screening of “Karate Kid: Legends,” 2:30 pm.

FREE KIDS’ ART WORKSHOP: With Rec’N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm.

WATCHING THE GAME: We’re building a list if you don’t have a favorite spot to watch – check back here later as we add more – first pitch is right after 5 pm.

ONLINE PUBLIC MEETING FOR 2345 HOBART: 5 pm, as previewed here, the city is taking comments on a project that requires an exemption because of an Environmentally Critical Area on the site.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, new weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! If you want some inspiration, this month’s spotlight project is a seasonal pumpkin luminary. (3400 Harbor SW)

FREE ART CLASS: 6-8 pm, pay what you can, all levels invited to explore watercolors at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL COMMUNITY ADVISORY GROUP: Last scheduled meeting of this longrunning group, which will receive and discuss updates on the project, 6 pm online. Our calendar listing includes the link for registering to watch (no public-comment period).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: An energetic way to mark the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome, regardless of pace!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd SW and SW Juneau) – agenda highlights are in our calendar listing.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: hosts Garfield for volleyball at 7 pm (2600 SW Thistle).

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 3: Three West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list (be aware that game-watching might delay or cancel): Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: You’re invited to sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that's open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle's only comprehensive event calendar!