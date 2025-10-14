DEVELOPMENT: Design decision for 3010 SW Avalon Way

The only West Seattle project to have had a Southwest Design Review Board meeting this year, ~86 apartments at 3010 SW Avalon Way [map], now has its official design decision. The official report was released by the city today; see it here. This opens a two-week period for appeals, as explained in this notice. As we reported when the project went before the board in March, the project is proposed as an eight-story building with no offstreet parking. As for whether it’s on track to be built any time soon – since the development market has been fairly slow around here – that’s hard to tell from the document files, and of course the West Seattle light-rail project likely looms large in that area’s future.