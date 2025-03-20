DEVELOPMENT: 3010 SW Avalon Way gets OK from Southwest Design Review Board at its first meeting in 15 months

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Convened by the city for the first time in 15 months, the Southwest Design Review Board gave its final approval tonight to an 8-story apartment building proposed for 3010 SW Avalon Way, with just a few relatively minor recommendations.

All five current board members were in attendance – chair Gavin Schaefer and members AB Alvarez, Nicole Li, Jessie McClurg, and Rob McCulloch, all identifying themselves as West Seattle residents. The city land-use planner assigned to the project, Theresa Neylon, was in attendance too. Schaefer was the only holdover from the board’s previous meeting (about another project) in December 2023. The previous meeting about this project was three and a half years ago.

Tonight’s hour-long online meeting unfolded in the standard design-review format:

ARCHITECT’S PRESENTATION: Jeff Walls from Studio 19 Architects gave the presentation, based on the design packet. He said they’re proposing 86 apartments, at 80 feet in height (eight floors). No off-street parking

For those wondering, a “site analysis” map showed where the site is in reference to the future Avalon light-rail station. Since the board had turned over all members since this project’s first review, he recapped what had been done in response to the previous board members’ recommendations. He described all the building’s amenities – bike storage, courtyard, roof deck, more – as shown in the packet. Landscape architect Craig Skipton said an “existing ash tree” would be saved and otherwise plants are meant “to support the separation of private and public spaces.” There’s some green-roof space too. Walls said trim would include corrugated metal and fiber-cement, with a bit of wood. They’re seeking three “departures” – zoning exceptions – mostly involving relatively small reductions in required setbacks.

BOARD QUESTIONS: Alvarez and Li asked for clarification on the departures (which are described in the design packet).

McClurg asked about bike-room access (see the red dotted line above), saying it looked tight and complicated, but the architects said their studies showed they had planned enough room but could increase the door size if necessary.

McCulloch asked about the addition of wood trim on one part of the building and wondered if it could be added near the front entrance too; Walls said they were emphasizing glass in thar area for visibility and security.

Schaefer wondered if the south and north areas near retaining walls could be a bit more open for light and air in the adjacent units.

PUBLIC COMMENT: Written comments summarized by city reps focused on vehicle-access concerns, possible conflict with the bike lane on Avalon Way, and a suggestion of an alternate design, more box-like. They also received non-design-related comments described as focusing on parking. No one signed up to comment “live” at the meeting.

BOARD DELIBERATIONS: Schaefer listed what he’d heard during board questions – departures, massing, bike access, materials to be used on the facade, and the light/ventilation concerns he had voiced. Regarding the bike-room access, McClurg said she felt the architects’ suggestions that they could widen the gate and door would be good improvements, and Schaefer agreed. He said he still feels something should be done to open up the south side, where a few units have very small windows. Li was concerned about trees and light; Skipton noted that they’ll be deciduous trees, so they’ll let light in much of the year. Alvarez said adding some “year-round plants” could improve things.

SUMMARY OF RECOMMENDATIONS: Board members voted unanimously to support all three “departures.” They also officially recommended improving access to the bike room and looking at light/ventilation for the two north-side and two south-side units adjacent to the retaining wall. They also voted unanimously to let the project move forward.

WHAT’S NEXT: Neylon will write a report on this meeting, to be available within four weeks. After that, the department will finalize its recommendation on the project. If you have comments in the meantime, whether on design or anything else, you can email the planner at theresa.neylon@seattle.gov.