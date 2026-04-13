From story time to support groups, here are highlights for your West Seattle Monday!

(Photo by Rosalie Miller, who explains, “White-bowed Smoothwing flower fly on ceanothus enjoying Sunday sunbreak”)

Here’s your Monday list of highlights, most (but not all) from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRING BREAK SERVICE WEEK: 10 am-1 pm today and daily all week, volunteer work parties with DNDA at EC Hughes Park (2850 SW Holden).

FREE TAX HELP: The deadline’s almost here. If you need assistance, today from 11 am-4 pm, find drop-in help at Alki Masonic Center. (4736 40th SW)

RESUME WORKSHOP FOR TEENS: Noon-4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). Free.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Regular 2 pm meeting is on today – no public-comment period in this meeting, but the agenda explains how to watch.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Two baseball games. – West Seattle HS vs. Roosevelt, 4 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), which is also where, at 7 pm, the Chief Sealth IHS plays Franklin.

NO FREE HOMEWORK HELP THIS WEEK … since it’s spring break for many schools.

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 4 pm and 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues for trivia/quiz tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are welcome to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Close out your Monday with a song (or two, or three, or …) – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!