COUNTDOWN: Here’s who’s new – and what’s new – at West Seattle Harvest Fest 2025 chili cookoff Sunday

As mentioned again last night, big Halloween-season events are ahead next weekend, none bigger than West Seattle Harvest Fest in The Junction on Sunday (October 26. Again this year it’ll include a chili cookoff with local luminaries serving up tasting flights for your votes, benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. Here’s WSFB’s rundown of what and who’s new at this year’s cookoff:

(WSFB 2024 pic. Buy tix in same spot this year but get chili inside ArtsWest)

West Seattle’s coziest competition is back! The West Seattle Food Bank’s Annual Chili Cookoff returns Sunday, October 26th as part of the West Seattle Junction Association’s Harvest Fest, featuring nine local purveyors going head-to-head for the title of Best Chili in West Seattle.

A $20 ticket gets you a flight of nine chili samples—one from each competitor—and a vote token to cast your ballot for the community favorite. All proceeds from the Chili Cookoff directly support West Seattle Food Bank programs to prevent hunger and homelessness.

This year’s competitors:

Café Osita – new this year

Easy Street Café – defending their 2024 title

Elliott Bay Brewing

Husky Deli

Margie’s Café at the Center for Active Living

Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce – new this year

Shadowland

The Neighborhood – new this year

The Westy Sports and Spirits

Big thanks to ArtsWest for letting us use their lobby to keep our chili hot while we serve! New this year – chili will be served inside the ArtsWest lobby to stay warm and delicious, while payment, tasting, and voting all take place outside amid the Harvest Fest fun.

Stirring Up Good

The West Seattle Food Bank continues to serve as a critical lifeline for thousands of neighbors. In the past year alone, the Food Bank distributed over 2.2 million pounds of food through its onsite distribution, mobile pantry, and home delivery programs.

23,450 individuals were served, including thousands of children and seniors.

The Backpack Program provided weekend meals for 14,656 local students, a remarkable 63% increase over FY24, and a poignant sign of how many families are struggling.

Beyond food, WSFB provided rent and utility assistance to 726 households, helping 1,774 individuals remain safely housed.

At The Clothesline – WSFB’s free clothing bank – more than 100,000 pieces were distributed, helping maintain dignity and warmth for more than 14,000 individuals. Every chili flight you purchase helps the West Seattle Food Bank keep families fed, housed, and supported through challenging times.

Event Details:

-Sunday, October 26th, 2025

-11 a.m. until the chili runs out

-ArtsWest – look for the WSFB Harvest Fest booth there!

-$20 for a 9-sample flight + voting token

-All proceeds benefit the West Seattle Food Bank

-Come hungry, bring friends, and help us keep our community strong!