BIZNOTES: Reinvention X 3

Three biznotes today, all related to reinvention in one way or another:

LADY JAYE’S TEMPORARY CLOSURE: Thanks for the tip! The Junction restaurant/bar at 4523 is closed for the next week. It had recently announced a plan to focus on sandwiches, and it had been on the market a while too. So we asked proprietor Evan Carter what the closure’s about. His reply: “We decided not to sell, just to revamp the menu and make it more approachable to ALL of West Seattle. So we will be doing our new concept called LJ 4.0 which will be headlined by the Wagyu Smash Burger as well as the other sandwiches that we have mastered over the last 6 years of running this restaurant and doing our daily specials :) But we will have a consistent menu that will be priced so everyone can enjoy. It will be like an elevated sandwich shop but still have the Lady Jaye restaurant feel and the same great cocktail and whiskey selection.” See for yourself starting October 22.

THE CLAY CAULDRON’S PERMANENT CLOSURE: Proprietor Frances Gifford tells us she’s closing The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) at the end of the month. But first – a party this Saturday:

In a followup exchange after we received this announcement, Frances confirmed she’s retiring, though she and associates are looking for a new place to start a pottery studio with which she’ll help out.

DREAM DINNERS GOES INDIE: The meal-prep business in outer Jefferson Square is now independent, rather than a franchisee, but they’re still there to help you save time and solve dinner dilemmas. You’re invited to a freezer sale – what’s in the freezer(s), ready to take-and-bake, not the appliances themselves! – and open house this Saturday, 11 am-1 pm. They’re on the southwest corner of 41st Avenue SW and SW Alaska.