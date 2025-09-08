YOU CAN HELP: Donate and/or shop at Highland Park Elementary PTA’s rummage sale

(WSB file photo)

Got garage-sale-suitable stuff but don’t want to, or can’t, have a sale? Here’s an option – donate your gently used items to the Highland Park Elementary PTA for their fundraising rummage sale this Saturday (September 13)! You can drop off donations 8-10 am; the sale is open to shoppers 9 am-3 pm. It’s a “give and take” sale again this year – take what you need, free, or make a monetary donation. According to the announcement we received, “All donations support the awesome teachers and students throughout the year.” HPE is at 1012 SW Trenton.