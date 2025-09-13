WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 29 options!

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our West Seattle list for Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

GIVE AND TAKE SALE: Highland Park Elementary PTA‘s annual donate-if-you-can, take-what-you-need sale! Drop off donations starting at 8 am; shopping starts at 9 am. Monetary donations benefit the PTA (and therefore students). At HPE (1012 SW Trenton)

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

(Photo by Ana Del Claro)

SECOND-TIME SALE: Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) has its big sale this weekend, starting with shopping hours 9 am-4 pm today, as previewed here.

OTHER GARAGE/YARD SALES: See this weekend’s listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a login for that section, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am outdoor meditation at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed immediately by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

GENERATIVE AI = ONLINE HARM: Speaker presentation at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 9:30 am.

FIESTAS PATRIAS PARADE: 10 am in South Park, annual celebration of Latin American culture and heritage, starts at 14th S./S. Henderson and heads north on 14th to Cloverdale, then west.

ALKI KAYAK TOURS’ END-OF-SEASON SALE: Watercraft and gear, both new and used, with deals, demos, and a chance to try before you buy! Details in our calendar listing. 10 am-6 pm at AKT HQ at Seacrest Boathouse (1660 Harbor SW).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, sweet treats, body-care products, more!

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – free weekly in-person group for writers of all levels. For location info, go here.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

ALKI HISTORY TOUR: Two spots left on the Log House Museum‘s walking tour, per its website! Meet at the museum at 11 am. (61st/Stevens)

COLMAN POOL POST-SEASON SESSIONS: Second-to-last day this year! 12-7 pm swim sessions at Lincoln Park‘s heated saltwater pool (on the shore, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). While you’re there, see the West Seattle Art Tour preview work!

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

BENEFITS OF NW NATIVE PLANTS: Garden Hotline presentation at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 1:30 pm.

RAT CITY YOUTH SHOWCASE: 2 pm-4 pm open mic for youth music and poetry at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th), free.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Hear David Bowie‘s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” at 6 pm, with giveaays. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7), Etchings, Pine Circle, Blip. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Topspin at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight, with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!