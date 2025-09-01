WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY: Alki Masonic Lodge’s flag ceremony, with a bonus

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB

A Labor Day tradition was carried out again today at Alki Masonic Lodge on the east edge of The Junction: The annual changing of the flag that flies over the lodge. It’s held in conjunction with a community barbecue/picnic, and this year there was a bonus. First, the main event, preceded by a flag tribute read by a member of the Rainbow Girls youth group, who then joined attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance:

Then, with assistance from members of two VFW posts, the old flag was brought down and meticulously folded, and the new one went up: