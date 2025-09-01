WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY: Alki Masonic Lodge’s flag ceremony, with a bonus

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB
A Labor Day tradition was carried out again today at Alki Masonic Lodge on the east edge of The Junction: The annual changing of the flag that flies over the lodge. It’s held in conjunction with a community barbecue/picnic, and this year there was a bonus. First, the main event, preceded by a flag tribute read by a member of the Rainbow Girls youth group, who then joined attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance:
Then, with assistance from members of two VFW posts, the old flag was brought down and meticulously folded, and the new one went up:
The retired flag will be kept by Alki Lodge’s outgoing Worshipful Master Ron Creel, who received it from Post 1263’s Traci Williams and observed, “This is special” as a memento of his year leading the lodge:
She was assisted by Darrell Pilat, also of Post 1263, and Ron Palacios from West Seattle’s Post 2719.
After the flag ceremony, everyone enjoyed lunch inside – a little too chilly to grill outdoors, they decided – and then it was time for the scheduled visit from Engine 32 firefighters, based at Junction Station 32:
Firefighter Kelsey Nolta gave tours of the engine, while firefighter Max Wagner demonstrated their gear:
7-year-old Owen was among the kids who got a firsthand look inside Engine 32:
| 0 COMMENTS