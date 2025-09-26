West Seattle families invited to school-district meeting Tuesday about advanced-learning services

Next Tuesday (September 30), Seattle Public Schools has a special meeting in West Seattle regarding advanced learning, and parent Chi wants to be sure everyone interested has heard about it, so they asked us to share this:

If you have a designated Highly Capable (HC) or Advanced Learner (AL), or if your kiddo is simply bored at school because they’re not getting the accelerated education they need in West Seattle, please show up next Tuesday 9/30, 6:15 pm at Chief Sealth IHS to talk to the new director of the Highly Capable department at SPS, Dr. Paula Montgomery. She is collecting feedback to improve the program. The more WS families show up, the more likely HC/AL services will return to WS.

Chief Sealth is at 2600 SW Thistle. This will be the second of seven meetings the district is hosting on this topic, including one online; locations, dates, and meeting format are here.