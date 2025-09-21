WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Postgame gallery!

The football game’s over but not too late for a game-day bird gallery! Let’s start with some real-life hawks:

Jerry Simmons photographed those two juvenile Cooper’s Hawks – and this non-juvenile, bathed in sunrise light, too:

Lorabeth Lawson shows us a California Scrub-Jay examining a bogus bird:

Jon Anderson sent this House Finch photo much earlier in the summer, but hey, beauty is timeless:

Look closely for the burst of color from the prey this Great Blue Heron photographed by Gary Jones is holding:

Kim Petram caught a Hummingbird at work:

Even an everyday Gull can look noble in the sunset glow – Theresa Arbow-O’Connor sent this photo:

