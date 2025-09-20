PREVIEW: Alice Enevoldsen’s quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch set for Monday

(WSB photo from 2024 autumn equinox sunset watch)

Fall officially arrives Monday morning with the equinox moment at 11:19 am – and that means West Seattle educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen will be at Solstice Park on Monday evening to commemorate the change of seasons with one of the quarterly sunset-watch events she’s been leading for more than 15 years. It’ll include her interactive demonstration of what “equinox” really means, as well as an opportunity to see how the placement of markers and paths at the park lookout are meant to align with the sunset on equinoxes (and solstices). If you haven’t been to one of Alice’s events before, the Solstice Park lookout is uphill from the tennis courts (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW). She’ll be there 6:30-7:30 pm, with the actual sunset as seen from that site expected around 6:50-7 pm, though the official sunset is 7:06 pm. It’s free, fun, educational, all ages, happening whether the sun’s visible or not (heavy rain is the only weather that will cancel this).