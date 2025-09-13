PHOTOS: Fruit from dozens of local trees donated to food banks after Rotary Club of West Seattle and Scouting America gleaning day

(WSB PHOTOS BY DAVE GERSHGORN)

The sunlight gleamed while the volunteers gleamed. Above are the Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) and Scouting America volunteers who fanned out this morning to 20 sites where residents/owners had volunteered more than 40 fruit trees for gleaning – harvesting so the fruit could be given to local food banks.

The sites were identified after the Rotary’s open invitation to the community earlier this summer.

Volunteers fanned out to the 20 sites after a short group meetup this morning.

(Scout Brita Gill picks an apple in front of a house that volunteered five trees, including apples, pears, and plums)

(Rotarian Martha Sidlo)

(From left, scout Josie Gill, rotary member Martha Sidlo, and scout Brita Gill pick fruit from a volunteer’s trees)

Once the gleaning was over, it was time for the next step in the process. At the West Seattle Food Bank, development director Robbin Peterson took this photo of volunteers delivering what eventually amounted to more than 840 pounds of fruit!

(Bryan and Mike from WS Rotary, Robert from White Center Food Bank)

Robbin observes, “It was a beautiful and fun day in community, getting to meet neighbors and ne friends, while doing good for our neighbors experiencing food insecurity.” The gleaning event was also in partnership with City Fruit, who facilitates this kind of harvesting year-round.