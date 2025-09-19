West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

53℉

ORCAS: J-Pod in view from West Seattle again

September 19, 2025 8:25 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

8:25 AM: Southern Resident Killer Whales are back in the area this morning. Kersti Muul says it’s J-Pod again and that they are coming into view off Constellation Park, southbound. She also says one of them has a new calf.

8:36 AM: Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail says she’ll be at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (across from Me-Kwa-Mooks) again this morning with binoculars to share.

8:42 AM: Kersti says the new calf is in view off Emma Schmitz/Me-Kwa-Mooks “with the J 16s” (family group).

Share This

1 Reply to "ORCAS: J-Pod in view from West Seattle again"

  • Kersti Muul September 19, 2025 (8:55 am)
    Reply

    Calf is wedged between mom 42, aunt 36 and Grandma 16, while Uncle 26 circles around. Long down times as they assist the calf with swimming. Off me kwa mooks still 0855

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.