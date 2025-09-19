ORCAS: J-Pod in view from West Seattle again

8:25 AM: Southern Resident Killer Whales are back in the area this morning. Kersti Muul says it’s J-Pod again and that they are coming into view off Constellation Park, southbound. She also says one of them has a new calf.

8:36 AM: Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail says she’ll be at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (across from Me-Kwa-Mooks) again this morning with binoculars to share.

8:42 AM: Kersti says the new calf is in view off Emma Schmitz/Me-Kwa-Mooks “with the J 16s” (family group).