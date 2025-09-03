FOLLOWUP: Mailbox status for two West Seattle Post Offices

After Tuesday’s report on a break-in at the Westwood Village Post Office‘s curbside mailbox, we followed up with the USPS today on its status – and also asked what’s up with the long-promised replacement of the one at the Junction Post Office.

(WSB photo, Tuesday)

USPS regional spokesperson Zachary Laux answered both questions. Regarding WWV, he said, “The damaged Westwood Village box will be removed from the street as it is beyond repair. A replacement box will be ordered and installed as soon as possible.” Eleven months ago, the box was replaced in less than a month. But it’s been more than a year and a half since the box in The Junction was stolen, and no replacement yet, though we noted that a reader said the staff told him it was finally close, which Laux also said: “Maintenance staff is awaiting one more component before the California Ave. collection box can be securely replaced.” (If you happen to be nearby when it arrives for reinstallation, please text us – 206-293-6302 – thanks!)